Design challenges created to test the processes and creativity of any designer._

Voting App Voting is complicated, yet hugely important. Create a method of allowing people to vote while considering things like security, fake voters, voting verification, and people who do not have IDs. View brief

Book Recommendation UI Reading a book is a significant time investment and people want to know that the book they're about to read is worth their time. Suggest a user interface for book recommendations and ratings. View brief

Two-Factor Authentication on iOS As security and privacy become more important, as does two-factor authentication. This exercise is to demonstrate how a designer might introduce two-factor authentication into an iOS app. View brief

Checkout Flow Converting site exploration to a sale is the most important aspect of e-commerce design and many users drop out during the checkout flow. This exercise is to create a checkout experience that encourages the user to go through with a full purchase. View brief

Meeting Room UI A user interface on a small or large screen to let someone know whether a meeting room is free, how long for, and allow the person to book on the spot if necessary. View brief

Plant Care App Design an application that helps people take care of their plants at a basic level. This app should consider multiple kinds of plants requirements, notifications, and other tips around plant care. View brief

Supermarket Product Finder Help people in supermarkets figure out where they can get that difficult-to-find product and put it in their basket. View brief

Artist Critique App To get early feedback on creative ideas before sharing with the world. Write a user narrative for the following scenario that could be used to facilitate a 30 minute collaborative sketching session between designers, PMs, researchers, and engineers. View brief

Pet Daycare App Design the workflow for finding someone to look after a pet, and to keep the pet owner updated with how their pet is doing while under care. View brief

Check-Splitting UI Design an application that can quickly split a check at a restaurant. The app should consider itemized bills, equal splits, and could also provide suggestions for tipping. View brief

Lamp Product Cards Anglepoise has decided it wants to create a more compelling way for people to view, understand, and purchase their popular 1227 lamps. View brief

Audiobook UI Design an Audiobook or Podcasting mobile app that is highly personal, highly interactive and with the ability to bring even more utility to the user than a book ever could. View brief

Spotify Artist Catalogue Manager A Mac-based editor and artist management system that allows artists to manage their presence on Spotify. The solution should account for all existing artist content on Spotify but feel free to get creative and add additional features that an artist might find useful. View brief

Roommates Design a mobile product experience that appeals to millennials that makes it safe to find the ideal roommate in New York City. Design the experience from the perspective of person who is looking for a roommate as well as the one who is looking for the apartment. View brief